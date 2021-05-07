Virtu Financial (VIRT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Virtu Financial (VIRT) closed the most recent trading day at $28.13, moving -1.4% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.74% gain on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the high-speed trading company had lost 8.2% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 4.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.21% in that time.

In that report, analysts expect VIRT to post earnings of $0.76 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 55.81%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $373.86 million, down 44.09% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.74 per share and revenue of $1.79 billion, which would represent changes of -35.07% and -21.2%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for VIRT. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 10.18% higher. VIRT is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, VIRT is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.64. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.96.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 124, which puts it in the top 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

