Virtu Financial (VIRT) Stock Moves -0.46%: What You Should Know

Virtu Financial (VIRT) closed the most recent trading day at $30.07, moving -0.46% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.94%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.12%.

Heading into today, shares of the high-speed trading company had gained 12.01% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 2.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.74% in that time.

VIRT will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 4, 2021. In that report, analysts expect VIRT to post earnings of $1.24 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 39.51%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $521.82 million, down 33.48% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.23 per share and revenue of $1.6 billion. These totals would mark changes of -43.92% and -29.53%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for VIRT should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.2% higher within the past month. VIRT is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, VIRT is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.36. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.85, so we one might conclude that VIRT is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VIRT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.