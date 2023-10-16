Virtu Financial (VIRT) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Virtu Financial Inc - Class A (Symbol: VIRT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.55, changing hands as high as $18.58 per share. Virtu Financial Inc - Class A shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VIRT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VIRT's low point in its 52 week range is $16.26 per share, with $23.375 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.55.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.