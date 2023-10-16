Virtu Financial (VIRT) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Virtu Financial Inc - Class A (Symbol: VIRT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.55, changing hands as high as $18.58 per share. Virtu Financial Inc - Class A shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VIRT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VIRT's low point in its 52 week range is $16.26 per share, with $23.375 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.55.
Also see: EKSO market cap history
JJC Options Chain
ICN Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.