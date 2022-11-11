Virtu Financial (VIRT) Rises 4.2% Since Q3 Earnings Beat

Virtu Financial, Inc.’s VIRT shares rose 4.2% since it reported better-than-expected third-quarter results on Nov 3, 2022. Its results were supported by a huge jump in interest and dividends income. Also, improved performance in the Market Making unit benefited the results. However, the positives were partially offset by increased operating expenses.

Virtu Financial reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 61 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 54 cents. However, the EPS fell from 70 cents a year ago.

VIRT’s adjusted net trading income of $331.1 million in the third quarter fell from $354.4 million a year ago. However, the metric beat the consensus mark by 7.8%.

Q3 Performance

Revenues from commissions, net and technology services declined to $121 million from $135.9 million a year ago. It also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $143.8 million. Interest and dividends income rose to $43.6 million in the third quarter from $9.7 million a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to $180.6 million, which fell from $210.7 million in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 54.6% from 59.5% a year ago.

Total operating expenses of $459.4 million increased from the year-ago level of $399.2 million. VIRT recorded increases in costs related to interest and dividends expense, employee compensation and payroll taxes and brokerage, exchange and clearance fees, and payments for order flow. This was partially offset by lower operations and administrative, communication and data processing expenses.

Segmental Update

Market Making: The segment reported a net trading income of $392.5 million, which improved from $389.4 million in the prior-year period. Segmental total revenues rose to $447.9 million from $409.3 million in third-quarter 2021.

Execution Services: The net trading income of the segment increased to $4.9 million from $4.8 million a year ago. However, revenues fell to $119.6 million in the quarter under review from $132.5 million due to lower revenues from commissions, net, and technology services.

Financial Update (as of Sep 30, 2022)

Virtu Financial exited the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $836.3 million, which declined from the 2021-end level of $1,071.5 million. Total assets of $10,972.3 million increased from $10,320 million at 2021-end.

Long-term borrowings, net, amounted to $1,792.1 million, up from the 2021-end figure of $1,605.1 million. Short-term borrowings, net, at the third-quarter end were $167.5 million.

Total equity slipped from $1,863.6 million at 2021-end to $1,672.9 million.

Net operating cash flow in the first nine months of 2022 was $290.5 million, down from $374.5 million a year ago.

Share Repurchase and Dividend Update

In the quarter under review, Virtu Financial (as part of its share repurchase program) bought back shares worth $80.6 million. It has around $348.3 million remaining under its share buyback authorization for future purchase of the shares of Class A Common Stock and Virtu Financial Units.

Concurrently, VIRT’s board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of 24 cents per share. The dividend will be paid out on Dec 15, 2022, to its shareholders of record as of Dec 1.

Guidance

For the fourth quarter, VIRT is expected to make share repurchases worth $17 million.

