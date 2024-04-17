Virtu Financial (VIRT) Price Target Increased by 6.32% to 21.89

The average one-year price target for Virtu Financial (NasdaqGS:VIRT) has been revised to 21.89 / share. This is an increase of 6.32% from the prior estimate of 20.59 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18.18 to a high of 26.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.37% from the latest reported closing price of 20.58 / share.

Virtu Financial Declares $0.24 Dividend

On January 25, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.96 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 1, 2024 received the payment on March 15, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

At the current share price of $20.58 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.66%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.35%, the lowest has been 2.56%, and the highest has been 6.26%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.88 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.36 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.60. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 564 funds or institutions reporting positions in Virtu Financial. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 2.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VIRT is 0.13%, a decrease of 8.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.45% to 83,678K shares. The put/call ratio of VIRT is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

William Blair Investment Management holds 8,282K shares representing 9.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,347K shares, representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIRT by 1.93% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 3,824K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,057K shares, representing a decrease of 6.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIRT by 0.38% over the last quarter.

Prudential Financial holds 2,970K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,356K shares, representing a decrease of 12.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIRT by 68.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,823K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,700K shares, representing an increase of 4.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIRT by 9.62% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 2,231K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,977K shares, representing an increase of 11.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIRT by 10.80% over the last quarter.

Virtu Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Virtu is a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients. Leveraging itsglobal marketmaking expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu's product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and myriad other commodities. In addition, Virtu's integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

