Virtu Financial (VIRT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Virtu Financial (VIRT) closed at $31.88 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.69% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.15% gain on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the high-speed trading company had gained 17.35% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 3.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.19% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from VIRT as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 4, 2021. On that day, VIRT is projected to report earnings of $1.26 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 38.54%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $521.82 million, down 33.48% from the year-ago period.

VIRT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.39 per share and revenue of $1.6 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -41.15% and -29.53%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for VIRT. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.44% higher. VIRT is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, VIRT currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.5. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.79.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.