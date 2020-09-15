Virtu Financial (VIRT) Launches TCA Product for Investors

Virtu Financial, Inc. VIRT expanded its suite of execution services with the introduction of Prism Frontier, which is a post-trade analytics tool made to provide forensics and transparency around client executions.



Investors need data and transparency for analysing their execution quality. Virtu Financial’s algorithm is easy to understand and provides investors with information based on given orders and market activities. The principles are simple to understand, thus aiding investors.



This produces a trading strategy with specific intentions results of which are effortlessly measured.



Once the trading is over, Prism facilitates the review of the outcomes.



The Prism Frontier templates consist of Prism Post-Trade, Prism Real-Time, etc. The company has been constantly taking initiatives to enhance its range of services. Last month, Virtu Financial launched a TCA (transaction cost analysis) product for FX algo execution.



While most companies suffered a setback from the prevalent pandemic crisis, Virtu Financial earned a sweet spot due to the market volatility. Being a high-frequency trader, the company took a hit from an uninterrupted financial market in recent years. However, the coronavirus proved to be a boon as market unpredictability soared. With greater instability, the need for liquidity increases, which in turn, provides the company with more trading and profit-making opportunities.



Moreover, Virtu Financial’s diversified business strengthens its position for the long haul. The company has been witnessing growth in both its customer and non-customer market-making businesses. We expect the company to perform consistently well amid the present scenario of economic uncertainty, its strategic initiatives as well as solid segments.

Zacks Rank and Price Performance

Shares of this currently Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have surged 77.4% year to date against its industry’s decline of 8.7%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

This stellar price performance also came against some other finance stocks’ depreciated values. Companies like Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. OCSL, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. JEF and Global Payments Inc. GPN have lost 2.2%, 16% and 6.4%, respectively, in the same time frame.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.



A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.



See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.