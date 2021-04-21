Virtu Financial (VIRT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Virtu Financial (VIRT) closed at $31.28, marking a +0.42% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.93%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the high-speed trading company had gained 5.46% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 0.82% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 5.84% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from VIRT as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 4, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.30, down 36.59% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $550.61 million, down 29.81% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.44 per share and revenue of $1.63 billion, which would represent changes of -40.28% and -28.26%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for VIRT. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.43% higher. VIRT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note VIRT's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.28. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.83, so we one might conclude that VIRT is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VIRT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.