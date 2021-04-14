Virtu Financial (VIRT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Virtu Financial (VIRT) closed the most recent trading day at $31.20, moving +1.23% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%.

Heading into today, shares of the high-speed trading company had gained 1.99% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 0.16% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 5.07% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from VIRT as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 4, 2021. On that day, VIRT is projected to report earnings of $1.30 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 36.59%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $521.82 million, down 33.48% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.44 per share and revenue of $1.6 billion. These totals would mark changes of -40.28% and -29.53%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for VIRT. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.43% higher. VIRT is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that VIRT has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.97 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.81.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

