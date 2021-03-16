Virtu Financial (VIRT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Virtu Financial (VIRT) closed at $30.22 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.57% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.39%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.09%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from VIRT as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 4, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.24, down 39.51% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $521.82 million, down 33.48% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.23 per share and revenue of $1.6 billion. These totals would mark changes of -43.92% and -29.53%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for VIRT. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.2% higher. VIRT currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, VIRT is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.56. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.96.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.