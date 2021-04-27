Virtu Financial (VIRT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Virtu Financial (VIRT) closed at $30.84, marking a -0.39% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.02% loss on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the high-speed trading company had lost 0.29% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 2.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.48% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from VIRT as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 4, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.30, down 36.59% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $550.61 million, down 29.81% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.44 per share and revenue of $1.63 billion, which would represent changes of -40.28% and -28.26%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for VIRT. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.43% higher. VIRT currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, VIRT currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.01. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.69.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 111, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.