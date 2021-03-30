Virtu Financial (VIRT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Virtu Financial (VIRT) closed at $30.60 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.45% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.32%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.11%.

Heading into today, shares of the high-speed trading company had gained 12.79% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 4.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.4% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from VIRT as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 4, 2021. In that report, analysts expect VIRT to post earnings of $1.24 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 39.51%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $521.82 million, down 33.48% from the year-ago period.

VIRT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.23 per share and revenue of $1.6 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -43.92% and -29.53%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VIRT. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.2% higher. VIRT currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, VIRT is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.62. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.31, which means VIRT is trading at a discount to the group.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

