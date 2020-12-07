Virtu Financial (VIRT) Adds Rule 606 Reporting Aggregation Tool

Virtu Financial, Inc. VIRT recently introduced SEC Rule 606 Reporting Aggregation service, which enables US buy-side subscribers to analyse the routing and execution practices. They are now able to analyse data from brokers through a single access point, which is way more feasible and convenient.



This addition helps compare performances with intuitive visualizations of brokers. It consists of measures like fees and rebates by venue, routing choices, spread capture, et al.



The new service complements the company’s analytics portal that will now allow clients to assess their Rule 606(b)(3) documents from each of their respective brokers and compile custom reports, etc.



Virtu Financial’s SEC Rule 606 Aggregation Service is also expected to provide more transparency around a broker’s routing and execution practises, which in turn, also gives a clear picture of the market.



Clients now have a fantastic opportunity of quality assessment across brokers with the help of a single, streamlined platform. This also underlines the company’s commitment to leverage innovation and technology for delivering better services.



Virtu Financial’s 606 Reporting Aggregation service is available to people via the Virtu Analytics Portal.



The company is constantly making efforts to expand its data and analytics abilities of late. Last month, it expanded its multi-asset transaction cost model offering with the introduction of Fixed Income Agency Cost Estimator (FI ACE). The cost estimates calculated by FI ACE are given after accessing the collective proprietary trade information contained in Virtu Financial’s Global Peer database for Fixed Income (GPFI). Apart from liquidity maintenance and risk management capabilities, the new tool can even be utilized for assigning liquidity score to individual bonds, which paves the way for building a cost-effective portfolio.

Zacks Rank and Price Performance

Shares of this currently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have surged 41.2% in a year against the industry’s decline of 19.9%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





Other companies in the same space, such as Houlihan Lokey, Inc. HLI and PRA Group, Inc. PRAA have also gained 40% and 19.9% while TCG BDC, Inc. CGBD has lost 15.5% in the same time frame.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.



Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.



See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



PRA Group, Inc. (PRAA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (HLI): Free Stock Analysis Report



TCG BDC, Inc. (CGBD): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.