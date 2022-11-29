Virtu Financial sues SEC, says regulator failed to provide response to FOIA request

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Virtu Financial Inc VIRT.O on Tuesday sued the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, saying the regulator failed to provide documents that the financial services company has been seeking under a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request.
The SEC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
