US Markets
VIRT

Virtu Financial sues SEC, says regulator failed to provide response to FOIA request

November 29, 2022 — 08:57 am EST

Written by Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Virtu Financial Inc VIRT.O on Tuesday sued the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, saying the regulator failed to provide documents that the financial services company has been seeking under a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request.

The SEC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VIRT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.