Virtu Financial Shares Slide 15.0% Below Minieri's Purchase Price

February 27, 2023 — 10:01 am EST

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on November 7, Virtu Financial Inc - Class A's Director, Joanne Minieri, invested $90,512.40 into 4,000 shares of VIRT, for a cost per share of $22.63. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Monday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Virtu Financial Inc - Class A (Symbol: VIRT) and achieve a cost basis 15.0% cheaper than Minieri, with shares changing hands as low as $19.24 per share. It should be noted that Minieri has collected $0.24/share in dividends since the time of their purchase, so they are currently down 13.9% on their purchase from a total return basis. Virtu Financial Inc - Class A shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VIRT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Virtu Financial Inc - Class A Chart

Looking at the chart above, VIRT's low point in its 52 week range is $18.41 per share, with $38.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.25. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which VIRT insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/07/2022 Joanne Minieri Director 4,000 $22.63 $90,512.40

The current annualized dividend paid by Virtu Financial Inc - Class A is $0.96/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend has an upcoming ex-date of 02/28/2023. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for VIRT, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 5.0% annualized yield is likely to continue.

VIRT+Dividend+History+Chart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

