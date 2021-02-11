Virtu Financial reports fourth-quarter profit

NEW YORK, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Virtu Financial Inc VIRT.O on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter profit versus a year-earlier loss as the trading and market making company benefited from robust market volumes driven by volatility during the coronavirus pandemic.

Virtu earned $197.7 million, or 88 cents per diluted share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of $29.4 million, or 16 cents per diluted share, a year earlier, following the company's $1 billion acquisition of brokerage ITG.

