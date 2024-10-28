Virtu Financial price target raised to $26 from $25 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised the firm’s price target on Virtu Financial (VIRT) to $26 from $25 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. Following Q3 earnings, the firm raised its Q4 adjusted EPS forecast by 1c to 96c on higher market making revenues, partially offset by higher operating expenses, and increased it FY25 EPS by 1c to $3.07 as a result of similar dynamics.

