Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.24

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) will pay a dividend of $0.24 on the 15th of September. This makes the dividend yield 3.9%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Virtu Financial's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Before making this announcement, Virtu Financial was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 2.3%. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 29%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

NasdaqGS:VIRT Historic Dividend August 5th 2022

Virtu Financial Is Still Building Its Track Record

It is great to see that Virtu Financial has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. The payments haven't really changed that much since 7 years ago. Virtu Financial hasn't been paying a dividend for very long, so we wouldn't get to excited about its record of growth just yet.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Virtu Financial has impressed us by growing EPS at 49% per year over the past five years. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

Virtu Financial Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Virtu Financial that you should be aware of before investing. Is Virtu Financial not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

