Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Has Re-Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.24

The board of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.24 per share on the 15th of December. This means the annual payment is 3.3% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Virtu Financial's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Before making this announcement, Virtu Financial was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 27.7%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 54%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Virtu Financial Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

NasdaqGS:VIRT Historic Dividend November 25th 2021

Virtu Financial's dividend has been pretty stable for a little while now, but we will continue to be cautious until it has been demonstrated for a few more years. The last annual payment of US$0.96 was flat on the first annual payment 6 years ago. Modest dividend growth is good to see, especially with the payments being relatively stable. However, the payment history is relatively short and we wouldn't want to rely on this dividend too much.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that Virtu Financial has grown earnings per share at 24% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

We Really Like Virtu Financial's Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. To that end, Virtu Financial has 2 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

