Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Has Compensated Shareholders With A Respectable 95% Return On Their Investment

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 11% in the last quarter. But the silver lining is the stock is up over five years. However we are not very impressed because the share price is only up 54%, less than the market return of 127%.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over half a decade, Virtu Financial managed to grow its earnings per share at 44% a year. This EPS growth is higher than the 9% average annual increase in the share price. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock. The reasonably low P/E ratio of 5.21 also suggests market apprehension.

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free interactive report on Virtu Financial's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Virtu Financial the TSR over the last 5 years was 95%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Virtu Financial shareholders gained a total return of 22% during the year. But that was short of the market average. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 14% over half a decade It is possible that returns will improve along with the business fundamentals. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Virtu Financial (including 1 which is significant) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

