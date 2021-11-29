Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2021

Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VIRT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 26th quarter that VIRT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $29.11, the dividend yield is 3.3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VIRT was $29.11, representing a -10.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $32.35 and a 29.96% increase over the 52 week low of $22.40.

VIRT is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Morgan Stanley (MS) and The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW). VIRT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.86. Zacks Investment Research reports VIRT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -31.73%, compared to an industry average of 16.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the virt Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to VIRT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have VIRT as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (KCE)

AGFiQ Hedged Dividend Income Fund (DIVA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KCE with an increase of 10.51% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of VIRT at 1.93%.

