Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 28, 2021

Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VIRT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 24th quarter that VIRT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $29.55, the dividend yield is 3.25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VIRT was $29.55, representing a -8.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $32.35 and a 40.51% increase over the 52 week low of $21.03.

VIRT is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Morgan Stanley (MS) and The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW). VIRT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.27. Zacks Investment Research reports VIRT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -27.91%, compared to an industry average of 16.4%.

