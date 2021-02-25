Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 26, 2021

Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VIRT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 23rd quarter that VIRT has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of VIRT was $27, representing a -9.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.76 and a 56.04% increase over the 52 week low of $17.30.

VIRT is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Morgan Stanley (MS) and The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW). VIRT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.18. Zacks Investment Research reports VIRT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -46.22%, compared to an industry average of 10.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VIRT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

