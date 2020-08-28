Dividends
Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 31, 2020

Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased VIRT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 21st quarter that VIRT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $25.99, the dividend yield is 3.69%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VIRT was $25.99, representing a -3.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.82 and a 73.96% increase over the 52 week low of $14.94.

VIRT is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) and Morgan Stanley (MS). VIRT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.19. Zacks Investment Research reports VIRT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 771.72%, compared to an industry average of -6.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VIRT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to VIRT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have VIRT as a top-10 holding:

  • WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS)
  • First Trust Financials AlphaDEX (FXO)
  • WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DGRS with an increase of 32.11% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of VIRT at 3.71%.

