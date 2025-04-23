Virtu Financial Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $99.68 million, or $1.08 per share. This compares with $55.81 million, or $0.59 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Virtu Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $189.63 million or $1.30 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.19 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 30.3% to $837.86 million from $642.83 million last year.

Virtu Financial Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $99.68 Mln. vs. $55.81 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.08 vs. $0.59 last year. -Revenue: $837.86 Mln vs. $642.83 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.