Virtu Financial Expands Market Reach With Virtu Technology Solutions

Virtu Financial, Inc. VIRT recently announced that it has launched Virtu Technology Solutions (VTS). This newly structured product suite extends the capabilities of Virtu Execution Services (VES) to sell-side broker-dealers worldwide. This would allow broker-dealers to leverage Virtu’s cutting-edge technology for enhanced market access, execution, and analytics.

This move bodes well for Virtu as it will solidify its position as a key technology provider for broker-dealers, delivering a comprehensive, scalable, and modular suite of multi-asset solutions. VTS integrates Virtu’s Workflow Solutions, Analytics, and Broker-Dealer tools into a seamless package, ensuring streamlined execution and market access. It has a global connection of over 60 markets and 235 venues, along with the management of more than 10,000 broker FIX connections. VTS provides a turn-key solution that caters to the front-to-back-office needs of sell-side firms.

An increased customer base for VIRT should benefit the Execution Services segment in the future. As more broker-dealers adopt VTS, the segment should witness a rise in trade flow, leading to increased commissions. VIRT’s internal broker-dealer infrastructure offers an unparalleled range of products in the industry. By making these resources widely available, VTS empowers broker-dealers of all sizes, enabling them to compete more effectively in a fast-evolving market landscape.

This strategic expansion strengthens Virtu’s market position while addressing the growing demand for cost-effective, high-performance trading solutions in the sell-side segment. Broker-dealers seeking to enhance efficiency and market access can now capitalize on Virtu’s robust infrastructure to drive business growth and success.

Zacks Rank and Price Performance

VIRT currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Shares of Virtu Financial have gained 92.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s 3.4% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

