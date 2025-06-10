Virtu Financial and Limina Team Up to Streamline Post-Trade Operations

A global trading technology firm, Virtu Financial Inc. VIRT, recently announced a partnership with Limina to provide a smooth, end-to-end trade processing experience to reshape post-trade workflows. This collaboration focuses on Virtu Financial’s TradeOPS platform alongside Limina’s cloud-based Order and Portfolio Management System, welcoming its first joint client, Cliens, a Swedish fund manager.

VIRT’s TradeOPS is designed to streamline essential post-trade tasks like allocation matching and settlements. It tackles the increasing challenges stemming from market shifts, such as T+1 settlement cycles and the shift from SWIFT MT to MX. Limina’s integration adds a valuable layer of automation and seamless connectivity from front to back, enabling buy-side firms to simplify their operations, cut down on errors and reduce compliance costs.

This partnership is a strategic move for Virtu Financial, as by teaming up with a flexible, cloud-based company like Limina, it is boosting its chances to reach a broader market. It can be treated as an opportunity by VIRT to boost recurring service revenues and enhance client loyalty. It also gives a path to entering the European market, where Limina has a strong foothold.

Earlier this year, VIRT launched Virtu Technology Solutions to extend the capabilities of Virtu Executive Services to sell-side broker-dealers worldwide. This allows broker-dealers to leverage Virtu Financial’s cutting-edge technology for enhanced market access, execution and analytics.

By pushing forward with both buy-side and sell-side services, Virtu Financial is executing a dual-front strategy that positions it as a well-rounded, tech-driven infrastructure provider. In the first quarter of 2025, VIRT reported a 39.6% year-over-year increase in adjusted net trading income in its market-making segment, and 23.5% year-over-year adjusted net trading income growth in the execution services unit.

VIRT Stock Price Performance

Over the past year, Virtu Financial shares have surged 72.8% compared with the industry’s growth of 12.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

VIRT’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

VIRT currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader finance space are Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY, Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. HRTG and Guild Holdings Co GHLD, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Pagaya Technologies’ current-year earnings of $2.45 per share has witnessed one upward revision in the past 30 days against none in the opposite direction. Pagaya Technologies beat earnings estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, with the average surprise being 12.9%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $1.2 billion, implying 19.9% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Heritage Insurance’s current-year earnings of $3.25 per share has witnessed two upward revisions in the past 60 days against no movement in the opposite direction. Heritage Insurance beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 363.2%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $854.9 million, calling for 4.6% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Guild’s current-year earnings is pegged at $1.72 per share, implying 18.6% year-over-year growth. In the past 30 days, Guild has witnessed two upward estimate revisions against none in the opposite direction. The consensus mark for the current-year revenues is pegged at $1.1 billion, calling for 7.3% year-over-year growth.

