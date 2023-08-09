VirTra (VTSI) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

VirTra, Inc. VTSI is slated to report its second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 14 after the closing bell.

VirTra’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 440.00% in the last reported quarter. However, it came up with a four-quarter average negative earnings surprise of 9.79%.

Factors to Note

A solid backlog in the prior quarter may have contributed to VTSI’s second-quarter revenue performance. An increase in federal government police contracts and a surge in subscription training equipment partnership sales are likely to have been tailwinds for the second-quarter top line.

Further, simulator sales, healthy accessories sales, and higher curriculum and training services to both domestic and international law enforcement markets are likely to have boosted the top line of the company The company’s efforts to bring down costs may have led to margin expansion, thus adding impetus to its second-quarter bottom line.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter sales is pegged at $7.9 million, indicating a decline of 0.1% from the prior-year reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pegged at 8 cents per share, suggesting a growth rate of 14.3% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.

VirTra, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

VirTra, Inc. price-eps-surprise | VirTra, Inc. Quote

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for VirTra this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.

Earnings ESP: VirTra has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: It carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

A Stock to Consider

Here is a defense player you may want to consider as it has the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:

Embraer S.A. ERJ has an Earnings ESP of +25.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. The long-term earnings growth rate of ERJ is 17%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Embraer’s second-quarter earnings, pegged at 12 cents per share, indicates a decline of 42.9% from the prior-year reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ERJ’s sales suggests a growth rate of 14.1% from the prior-year reported figure.

Upcoming Defense Releases

Archer Aviation Inc. ACHR delivered a negative earnings surprise of 5.88% in the last reported quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Archer Aviation’s second-quarter earnings is pegged at a loss of 32 cents per share, suggesting a decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported loss of 30 cents.

AeroVironment, Inc. AVAV delivered a negative earnings surprise of 2.94% in the last reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter sales is pegged at $137.2 million. This indicates an increase of 26.5% from the prior-year reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pegged at 40 cents per share. This calls for an upside from the prior-year reported figure.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

