VirTra (VTSI) Price Target Increased by 16.36% to 16.32

The average one-year price target for VirTra (NasdaqCM:VTSI) has been revised to 16.32 / share. This is an increase of 16.36% from the prior estimate of 14.02 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.13 to a high of 19.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.54% from the latest reported closing price of 11.78 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 74 funds or institutions reporting positions in VirTra. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 19.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VTSI is 0.08%, an increase of 33.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.70% to 2,067K shares. The put/call ratio of VTSI is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 265K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 185K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 177K shares, representing an increase of 4.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTSI by 61.26% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 147K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CTSIX - Calamos Timpani Small Cap Growth Fund Class I holds 142K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 107K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares, representing an increase of 6.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTSI by 59.56% over the last quarter.

VirTra Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

VirTra is a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators, firearms training simulators and driving simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The company's patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship and related training that mimics real-world situations. VirTra's mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through practical and highly-effective virtual reality and simulator technology.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.