VirTra Stock Set to Release Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

VirTra Inc. ( VTSI ) is set to release second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 11, 2025, after market close.

The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 198.93%.

Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Note Ahead of VTSI’s Q2 Earnings

Revenues earned from higher sales of simulators and accessories, along with design & prototyping, can be expected to have boosted VTSI’s second-quarter top-line performance.

VirTra, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

VirTra, Inc. price-eps-surprise | VirTra, Inc. Quote

Also, the successful delivery of the company’s V-XR extended reality platform, anticipated in the April-June 2025 quarter, is likely to have contributed favorably to its quarterly revenues.

In addition, VirTra’s steady use of AI tools to accelerate content development must have enabled it to generate higher volumes of certified training faster than ever before, thereby attracting more customers and bolstering its operational results.

However, slower bookings witnessed by the company in recent quarters, due to delays in federal budget disbursements and a more cautious demand environment across the law enforcement and defense sectors, might have hurt both revenues and earnings in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.

On the cost side, VTSI can be expected to have witnessed a decrease in cost of sales, caused by greater operational efficiencies, along with reduced operating expenses, thanks to its efforts to lower overhead costs. This, along with solid revenue growth expectations, must have contributed favorably to its second-quarter bottom line.

However, ongoing IVAS program development and initial V-XR production runs might have added upfront costs, weighing on its profitability and thereby earnings.

Q2 Expectations for VTSI

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $6.38 million, indicating a 5.1% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 3 cents per share, which indicates a decline of 72.7% from the prior-year reported figure.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for VTSI

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for VirTra this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: VTSI has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Currently, VirTra carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Below, we have mentioned players from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

Archer Aviation ( ACHR ) is set to report second-quarter 2025 earnings on Aug. 11, 2025, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.70% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACHR’s earnings is pegged at a loss of 19 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year improvement from a loss of 24 cents.

Heico Corp. ( HEI ) is set to report fiscal third-quarter 2025 results soon. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.16% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HEI’s earnings is pegged at $1.12 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 15.5%. The consensus estimate for sales is pegged at $1.1 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 12.2%.

CAE ( CAE ) is set to report fiscal first-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 13, 2025, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.46% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAE’s earnings is pegged at 15 cents per share. The consensus estimate for sales is pegged at $810.1 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 3.4%.

See our %%CTA_TEXT%% report – free today!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CAE Inc (CAE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Heico Corporation (HEI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.