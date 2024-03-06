VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) closed at $9.10 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.73% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.58%.

The company's stock has dropped by 19.62% in the past month, falling short of the Aerospace sector's gain of 2.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.94%.

The upcoming earnings release of VirTra, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.13, reflecting no change from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $9.95 million, indicating a 14.37% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for VirTra, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, VirTra, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, VirTra, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.23. This denotes no noticeable deviation relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 13.23.

Also, we should mention that VTSI has a PEG ratio of 0.44. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Electronics - Military industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.44.

The Electronics - Military industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

