VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest market close, VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) reached $4.97, with a -0.6% movement compared to the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.9%.

The company's stock has dropped by 3.85% in the past month, falling short of the Aerospace sector's gain of 8.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.45%.

The upcoming earnings release of VirTra, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 14, 2023. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.05, reflecting a 28.57% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $5.64 million, indicating a 15.1% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.46 per share and a revenue of $35.95 million, signifying shifts of +155.56% and +26.79%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for VirTra, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, VirTra, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, VirTra, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.87. This denotes no noticeable deviation relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 10.87.

The Electronics - Military industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, finds itself in the top 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.