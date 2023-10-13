VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) Stock Moves -0.41%: What You Should Know

VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) closed at $4.83 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.41% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.5% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.12%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.23%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 19.03% over the past month. This has lagged the Aerospace sector's gain of 0.05% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.4% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of VirTra, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.05, marking a 28.57% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.64 million, up 15.1% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.46 per share and a revenue of $35.95 million, representing changes of +155.56% and +26.79%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for VirTra, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, VirTra, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, VirTra, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.54. This signifies no noticeable deviation in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 10.54 for its industry.

The Electronics - Military industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 4, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.