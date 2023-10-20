VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) Stock Moves -0.32%: What You Should Know

VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) closed at $4.69 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.32% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.26%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.54%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 22.23% over the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's loss of 0.53% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.67% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of VirTra, Inc. in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect VirTra, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.05 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 28.57%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $5.64 million, indicating a 15.1% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

VTSI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.46 per share and revenue of $35.95 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +155.56% and +26.79%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for VirTra, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. VirTra, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, VirTra, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.23. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.23, which means VirTra, Inc. is trading at no noticeable deviation to the group.

The Electronics - Military industry is part of the Aerospace sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, positioning it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

