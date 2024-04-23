VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest market close, VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) reached $12.31, with a -0.24% movement compared to the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.2% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.69%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.59%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 20.99% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector lost 6.5%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.16%.

The upcoming earnings release of VirTra, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.18, marking a 33.33% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $10.03 million, indicating no movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.86 per share and revenue of $43.49 million. These totals would mark changes of +11.69% and +14.32%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for VirTra, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 22.86% higher. VirTra, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, VirTra, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.21. This indicates no noticeable deviation in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 14.21.

Meanwhile, VTSI's PEG ratio is currently 0.47. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Military industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.47 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Electronics - Military industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 2, which puts it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

