VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) closed the latest trading day at $11.78, indicating a -2% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.41%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.12%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 22.9% over the past month, outpacing the Aerospace sector's loss of 5.49% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.9% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of VirTra, Inc. in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.18, marking a 33.33% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $10.03 million, showing steadiness compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.86 per share and a revenue of $43.49 million, signifying shifts of +11.69% and +14.32%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for VirTra, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 22.86% increase. VirTra, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note VirTra, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.98. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.98, so one might conclude that VirTra, Inc. is trading at no noticeable deviation comparatively.

It's also important to note that VTSI currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.47. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Electronics - Military industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.47 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Electronics - Military industry is part of the Aerospace sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 2, this industry ranks in the top 1% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

