VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

The latest trading session saw VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) ending at $9.55, denoting a -1.44% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.17% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.06%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.55%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 11.35% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Aerospace sector with its gain of 2.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of VirTra, Inc. in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect VirTra, Inc. to post earnings of $0.13 per share. This would mark no growth from the year-ago period. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.95 million, up 14.37% from the year-ago period.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for VirTra, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. VirTra, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, VirTra, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.84. This represents no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.84.

One should further note that VTSI currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.46. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Electronics - Military industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.46.

The Electronics - Military industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.