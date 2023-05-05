VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) closed at $5.45 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.49% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.85%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.65%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 13.7%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 4.28% over the past month, outpacing the Aerospace sector's loss of 5.33% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 0.87% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from VirTra, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 15, 2023. In that report, analysts expect VirTra, Inc. to post earnings of $0.05 per share. This would mark no growth from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.09 million, up 5.04% from the prior-year quarter.

VTSI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $29.99 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +27.78% and +5.77%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VirTra, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. VirTra, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, VirTra, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.35. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.35.

Investors should also note that VTSI has a PEG ratio of 0.67 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Military industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.67 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Military industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 1, which puts it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VTSI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

