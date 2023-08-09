VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) closed at $6.47, marking a +0.31% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.54%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.17%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 20.37% over the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's loss of 0.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.35% in that time.

VirTra, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 14, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.08, up 14.29% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.99 million, down 0.13% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.45 per share and revenue of $32.93 million, which would represent changes of +150% and +16.14%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VirTra, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. VirTra, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, VirTra, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.33. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.33, which means VirTra, Inc. is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

The Electronics - Military industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.