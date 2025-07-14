VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest close session, VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) was up +2.22% at $6.44. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.14% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.2%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.27%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 2.27% lagged the Aerospace sector's gain of 3.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.97%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of VirTra, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, VirTra, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.03 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 72.73%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.38 million, up 5.11% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.27 per share and a revenue of $29.19 million, representing changes of +125% and +7.9%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for VirTra, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, VirTra, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, VirTra, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.33. This indicates no noticeable deviation in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 23.33.

The Electronics - Military industry is part of the Aerospace sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 1, positioning it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.