VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) closed at $6.66 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.48% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.8%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.94%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.97%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 21.36% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 5.36%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.12%.

The upcoming earnings release of VirTra, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect VirTra, Inc. to post earnings of $0.03 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 72.73%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $6.38 million, indicating a 5.11% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.27 per share and revenue of $29.19 million. These totals would mark changes of +125% and +7.9%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for VirTra, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. VirTra, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that VirTra, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.04 right now. This signifies no noticeable deviation in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 25.04 for its industry.

The Electronics - Military industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 1, putting it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

