VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) closed the most recent trading day at $6.44, moving -1.23% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.27%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.65%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.26%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 4.32% over the last month, surpassing the Aerospace sector's loss of 4.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 2%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of VirTra, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.05, showcasing a 66.67% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $6.81 million, indicating a 9.99% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.34 per share and a revenue of $29.07 million, demonstrating changes of -55.84% and -23.59%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for VirTra, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. VirTra, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, VirTra, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.18. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.18, which means VirTra, Inc. is trading at no noticeable deviation to the group.

The Electronics - Military industry is part of the Aerospace sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 100, this industry ranks in the top 40% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.