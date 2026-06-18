VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

In the latest close session, VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) was down 1.33% at $3.35. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.91%.

The company's stock has dropped by 4.1% in the past month, falling short of the Aerospace sector's gain of 10.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.29%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of VirTra, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.09, showcasing a 550% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.49 million, down 50% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.1 per share and a revenue of $20.13 million, indicating changes of -600% and -10.09%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for VirTra, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. VirTra, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Electronics - Military industry is part of the Aerospace sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 234, placing it within the bottom 5% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.