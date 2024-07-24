VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) Stock Moves -1.39%: What You Should Know

VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) closed the most recent trading day at $8.52, moving -1.39% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.32% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.64%.

The the stock of company has risen by 19.83% in the past month, leading the Aerospace sector's gain of 1.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.79%.

The upcoming earnings release of VirTra, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.10, indicating a 11.11% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.27 million, down 20.02% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.71 per share and a revenue of $38.97 million, signifying shifts of -7.79% and +2.43%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for VirTra, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Right now, VirTra, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, VirTra, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.17. This represents no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.17.

We can additionally observe that VTSI currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.22. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Electronics - Military industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.22 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Military industry is part of the Aerospace sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, placing it within the top 42% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

