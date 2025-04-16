VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) Stock Moves -1.29%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) closed at $3.83, marking a -1.29% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.24% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.73%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 3.07%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 24.81% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Aerospace sector with its loss of 1.9% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.17%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of VirTra, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.01, showcasing a 90.91% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $6.61 million, reflecting a 18.29% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $29.25 million, indicating changes of +41.67% and +8.12%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VirTra, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 70.69% decrease. Right now, VirTra, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that VirTra, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.82 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.82, so one might conclude that VirTra, Inc. is trading at no noticeable deviation comparatively.

The Electronics - Military industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 247, putting it in the bottom 1% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

