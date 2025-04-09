VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) reached $4.46, with a -0.45% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 9.52%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 7.87%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 12.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 13.35% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector lost 9.39%, while the S&P 500 lost 13.47%.

The upcoming earnings release of VirTra, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. On that day, VirTra, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.01 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 90.91%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $6.61 million, indicating a 18.29% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.17 per share and a revenue of $29.25 million, indicating changes of +41.67% and +8.12%, respectively, from the former year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for VirTra, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 70.69% lower. Right now, VirTra, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

With respect to valuation, VirTra, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.35. This denotes no noticeable deviation relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 26.35.

The Electronics - Military industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 241, which puts it in the bottom 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.