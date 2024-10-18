VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) standing at $6.52, reflecting a -1.21% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.63%.

The company's stock has climbed by 2.01% in the past month, exceeding the Aerospace sector's loss of 1.22% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.76%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of VirTra, Inc. in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect VirTra, Inc. to post earnings of $0.05 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 66.67%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $6.81 million, indicating a 9.99% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.34 per share and revenue of $29.07 million. These totals would mark changes of -55.84% and -23.59%, respectively, from last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for VirTra, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, VirTra, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, VirTra, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.41. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.41, which means VirTra, Inc. is trading at no noticeable deviation to the group.

The Electronics - Military industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, finds itself in the top 43% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

