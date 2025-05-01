VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) closed at $4.64 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.85% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.63% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.21%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.52%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 7.09% over the past month. This has outpaced the Aerospace sector's gain of 2.14% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.7% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of VirTra, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 12, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.01, reflecting a 90.91% decrease from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $6.61 million, showing a 18.29% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $29.25 million, which would represent changes of +41.67% and +8.12%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for VirTra, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. VirTra, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, VirTra, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.53. This indicates no noticeable deviation in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 27.53.

The Electronics - Military industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 247, putting it in the bottom 1% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.