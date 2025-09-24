VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest close session, VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) was down 1.79% at $5.49. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.29% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.37%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.34%.

The stock of company has fallen by 3.79% in the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's gain of 5% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.08%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of VirTra, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect VirTra, Inc. to post earnings of $0.05 per share. This would mark no growth from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $7.48 million, showing steadiness compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.33 per share and a revenue of $29.79 million, demonstrating changes of +175% and +10.12%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for VirTra, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Currently, VirTra, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, VirTra, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.94. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.94, so one might conclude that VirTra, Inc. is trading at no noticeable deviation comparatively.

The Electronics - Military industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

