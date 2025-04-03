VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) closed at $4.42 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.14% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 4.84%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 3.98%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.97%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 22.79% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 8.95%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.7%.

The upcoming earnings release of VirTra, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.01, marking a 90.91% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $6.61 million, indicating a 18.29% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

VTSI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $29.25 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +41.67% and +8.12%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for VirTra, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 70.69% lower. VirTra, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, VirTra, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 25.71. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 25.71, so one might conclude that VirTra, Inc. is trading at no noticeable deviation comparatively.

The Electronics - Military industry is part of the Aerospace sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 238, this industry ranks in the bottom 5% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.